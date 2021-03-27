'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' Star Italia Ricci Met Her Husband This Sweet Way

Before she was a Hallmark star, Italia Ricci was in many of your favorite shows (and a few hidden gems.) Starring in shows such as Unnatural History, Supergirl, and even one time on True Jackson, VP as herself, she knows her way around a good comedy. Now, as the star of the upcoming movie Don't Go Breaking My Heart , fans want to know if Italia is married.

In 2019, the couple had their first child , son Robert Amell V. Italia's sweet Instagram caption said, "Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum." Italia has been posting truly adorable family pictures to her Instagram, typically with an exasperated parent caption.

Robbie is a well known actor in his own right, having starred in projects such as Cheaper By the Dozen 2, American Pie Presents: Beta House, The DUFF, True Jackson, VP, Scooby Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, and more. He isn't the only actor in the family, as his cousin Stephen Amell is most well known for his portrayal of Oliver Queen on the hit television series Arrow.

It doesn't take a Hallmark movie to make a romantic love story come true! Italia is married to longtime boyfriend Robbie Amell , whom she started dating in 2008. The pair met on the set of American Pie: Beta House and often crossed paths on projects with one another, including Unnatural History. Both actors are Canadian, and they became engaged in August 2014, marrying two years later.

What is Italia's new movie 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' about?

The new flick stars Italia as Miranda, a young innovator who dreams up a "Breakup Boot Camp" to heal the recently broken-hearted — except one of the members of her group is trying to insist his heart was never broken in the first place. Journalist Ben (Ryan Paevey) is attending out of moral support for his sister, but he's also secretly trying to get the scoop on the camp for his job. Chaos (and romance!) ensues.

Italia opened up to Parade magazine about the film, noting that she's a little different than her character Miranda when it comes to romance, "I’ve been in a relationship for almost 13 years now so I didn’t absorb too much dating advice. But I think what I took from Miranda overall is that the advice you are giving other people might actually be the advice you should be taking yourself."

The actress also revealed that she and husband Robbie recently became American citizens, as both actors were born in Canada. When asked about one thing she liked about the U.S. and one thing she liked about Canada, Italia quipped, "I like that the United States has In-N-Out burger. I like that Canada has Harvey’s."