Hallmark Fans to Actor Ryan Paevey: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Hallmark Fans to Actor Ryan Paevey: Don’t Go Breaking My HeartBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 27 2021, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Get ready to fall for Hallmark heartthrob Ryan Paevey. The actor — who, by the way, doesn’t appear to be married or dating anyone — is starring opposite Italia Ricci in the new Hallmark Channel TV movie Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, airing tonight, Saturday, March 27, at 9 p.m. ET.
Even more swoon-worthy? Ryan is an accomplished jewelry designer, as Italia recently revealed to Parade. “My wrap gift from him was this beautiful silver necklace with an aquamarine gemstone charm,” she said. “He’s so impressive.”
What is ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ about?
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart is a Hallmark Channel romance movie starring Italia as Miranda, the organizer of a “Breakup Book Camp” program designed for the broken-hearted. Ryan, meanwhile, plays Ben, a recently-single journalist who attends the program as moral support for his sister, even though he doesn’t think he needs any help getting over his ex.
As the movie starts, Ben’s boss has assigned him to write an investigate the boot camp program’s legitimacy.“As Ben attempts to dig deeper into Miranda’s world, she seizes the opportunity to break down his walls, and their connection grows, forcing them both to face issues, long since buried,” Hallmark adds in a press release. “But when Ben’s secret comes to light, it threatens to derail their budding relationship, bringing these lonely hearts right back to where they started.”
Who’s in the cast of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’?
General Hospital fans will recognize Ryan: He starred as detective Nathan West on the ABC daytime soap between 2013 and 2018. His other acting credits include the BET drama Games People Play and the Fox-turned-NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Italia may be best known for starring as Emily Rhodes in the ABC drama Designated Survivor, though she also recurred as Siobhan Smythe (aka Silver Banshee) on the CBS-turned-CW superhero series Supergirl, and she starred as April Carver on the ABC Family drama Chasing Life.
The Don’t Go Breaking My Heart cast also includes Matthew James Dowden (The Flash), Jordana Largy (The Good Doctor), Caitlin Stryker (Continuum), Cynthia Mendez (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Malaika Jackson (The Baby-Sitters Club), Doron Bell (Snowpiercer), Tiffany Mo (A Glenbrooke Christmas), and Drew G. Sicard (Voices).
The TV movie was written by Nina Weisman (Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater) and directed by Terry Ingram (Christmas She Wrote).
Is Ryan Paevey married or dating anyone?
Ryan appears to be single. According to Who’s Dated Who and FamousFix, Ryan was rumored to be dating former Playboy model Jessa Hinton — and evidence of their possible relationship still exists on social media.
In a now-deleted January 2015 Instagram post, for example, Ryan tagged Jessa and wrote, “I like this one. She’s a keeper.”
Later that month, Ryan tagged Jessa in another Instagram post, this one reading, “For the second time, a moment from my private life with someone I care about was removed from social media by bitterness. If you do not approve of my life or who I choose to surround myself with, kindly leave.”
The better news, for anyone crushing on the guy after watching Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Ryan hasn’t mentioned any girlfriend on Instagram lately!