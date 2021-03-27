Hallmark Fans to Actor Ryan Paevey: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

General Hospital fans will recognize Ryan: He starred as detective Nathan West on the ABC daytime soap between 2013 and 2018. His other acting credits include the BET drama Games People Play and the Fox-turned-NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Italia may be best known for starring as Emily Rhodes in the ABC drama Designated Survivor, though she also recurred as Siobhan Smythe (aka Silver Banshee) on the CBS-turned-CW superhero series Supergirl, and she starred as April Carver on the ABC Family drama Chasing Life.

The Don’t Go Breaking My Heart cast also includes Matthew James Dowden (The Flash), Jordana Largy (The Good Doctor), Caitlin Stryker (Continuum), Cynthia Mendez (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Malaika Jackson (The Baby-Sitters Club), Doron Bell (Snowpiercer), Tiffany Mo (A Glenbrooke Christmas), and Drew G. Sicard (Voices).

The TV movie was written by Nina Weisman (Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater) and directed by Terry Ingram (Christmas She Wrote).