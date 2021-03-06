Hallmark Channel is Airing a Love Story That's 'Fit for a Prince'By Dan Clarendon
Mar. 6 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
One night before Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markleairs on CBS, Hallmark Channel will chronicle a different royal love story with Fit for a Prince, starring Hallmark veteran Jonathan Keltz.
The TV movie — which premieres on Saturday, March 6 — tells the story of a prince who becomes smitten with a fashion designer. “Responsible for designing the gowns for a prominent family hosting a charity gala, Cindy crosses paths with the royal guest in town for the event and may end up being the belle of the ball and finding her happily ever after,” Hallmark teases.
Keep reading for more information on the Fit for a Prince plot and cast … and to find out whether Jonathan is a married man!
What is ‘Fit for a Prince’ about?
As Hallmark Channel reveals in a press release, Fit for the Prince centers on the character Cindy Cordella, who’s the talent behind celebrity fashion designer Rebecca Raslyn. As the local Hamilton family gets ready to host a charity ball — one that will be attended by Prince Ronan, a friend of the family — Cindy and Rebecca are hired to design gowns for the Hamilton ladies.
But then the prince himself visits Cindy and Rebecca’s shop, looking for something to wear other than the “stuffy” royal standard. He quickly takes a liking to Cindy — both for her talent and her personality — even though he already has a date for the ball, a woman named Julia.
“An unfortunate turn of events the day before the big event renders the gowns unwearable, leaving Cindy with no choice but to start from scratch,” Hallmark adds. “With some surprising help, she pulls an all-nighter and miraculously finishes in the nick of time. Cindy rushes her new designs to the Hamiltons, unaware she’s about to experience a night that will change her life and get her happily ever after.”
Who stars in ‘Fit for a Prince’?
Starring opposite Jonathan in Fit for a Prince is Natalie Hall as protagonist Cindy Cordella. You might recognize Natalie from her roles on the TV shows All My Children, Star-Crossed, UnREAL, and Charmed, or from the TV movies A Very Charming Christmas Town and You’re Bacon Me Crazy.
Also in the Fit for a Prince cast are Paris Jefferson as fashion designer Rebecca Raslyn (Departure) and Melinda Michael (The 100) as chagrined date Julia. The movie was written by T. Booker James and directed by Marita Grabiak.
Is Jonathan Keltz married?
Now for the bad news for all you lovelorn TV viewers: Even though they don’t appear to be married, this Hallmark prince already found his princess in real life.
As we reported in September 2020, when Jonathan was starring in Hallmark’s Falling for Look Lodge, the actor is in a relationship with Locke & Key actress Laysla De Oliveira, whom you’ll see in the upcoming sci-fi romance film Needle in a Timestack.
In fact, Jonathan and Laysla celebrated their nine-year anniversary as a couple on Friday, March 5. “Happy anniversary to this stud and my absolute best friend in the entire world,” Laysla wrote on Instagram that day. “I love you, lover.”
In any case, Fit for a Prince airs on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.