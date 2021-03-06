Hallmark Channel is Airing a Love Story That's 'Fit for a Prince'

The TV movie — which premieres on Saturday, March 6 — tells the story of a prince who becomes smitten with a fashion designer. “Responsible for designing the gowns for a prominent family hosting a charity gala, Cindy crosses paths with the royal guest in town for the event and may end up being the belle of the ball and finding her happily ever after,” Hallmark teases.

Keep reading for more information on the Fit for a Prince plot and cast … and to find out whether Jonathan is a married man!