Was Hallmark's 'Home & Family' Talk Show Canceled?

There's no shortage of talk shows to watch these days, but Hallmark's Home & Family has always offered something extra special. Whereas most talk shows conduct a bunch of short interviews, Home & Family is unique because the celebrity guests remain on for the full two hours of the show, and there isn't really much discussion of current events or politics. Some people think of it as a breath of fresh air, especially these days.

Recently, however, audiences may have noticed that Hallmark has started airing reruns. What's up with that?

As disappointed as fans may be not to have new episodes, it's obviously good that Hallmark is taking precautions to keep everyone safe. Hopefully, things will start looking better soon and we'll be able to get back to watching new episodes of the show.

"With the current information regarding COVID-19 in Southern California, and in keeping with SAG/AFTRA recommendations, we are suspending production on our daytime series, 'Home & Family,'" the tweet reads. "We plan to air encore episodes at this time, and will continue to monitor the situation."

Fans of Home & Family don't need to panic — the show has not been canceled. A Jan. 6, 2021 update on the show's official Twitter account revealed the reason for the reruns: production has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Former soap star Cameron Mathison replaced Mark at the beginning of Season 7 and has remained with the show ever since.

Debbie Matenopoulos, who has been a co-host on the series since 2016, celebrated the announcement of the show's eighth season back in 2019 with an Instagram post . "I have never felt so fortunate and proud to work for a network who values all of the right and important things in life," she wrote. "It feels amazing to spread love and goodness for a living."

Those who have been watching for years may remember that, back in 2018, the network shockingly fired co-host Mark Steines , who had been with the program since its 2012 revival. Mark's job was terminated shortly after he accused executive producer Woody Fraser of sexual harassment.

Mark Steines went on to file a lawsuit against Crown Media after he was fired.

In September of 2018, the former ET anchor filed a lawsuit against Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, alleging retaliation and wrongful termination. Mark claimed he was let go after speaking out against Home & Family’s creator, Woody Fraser.

According to the complaint, the father of three "regularly warned" executives about Woody's inappropriate behavior toward female employees, which he said created a "vulgar, demeaning, and hostile work environment."

In giving examples, Mark alleged that Woody made "sexually lewd comments about attractive female guests while speaking to Mr. Steines through his earpiece during the filming of the show." He also said that the TV director would "forcibly" hug and massage women on set.

When two female producers filed sexual harassment claims against Woody, Mark met with their attorneys to share information that backed up their statements. Though the EP was removed by Crown Media shortly after, Mark alleged that his salary was "substantially reduced" following his involvement in the claims.

He added that his eventual firing took place "in an utterly unprofessional manner intended to personally humiliate [him] while maximizing damage to his professional reputation."

Debbie and Mark in 2018.