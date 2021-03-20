The 'Chasing Waterfalls' Stars Have Serious Chemistry — Is Cindy Busby Married?

Canadian actress Cindy Busby has been in all of your favorite television shows. Starring on shows such as Heartland, The Secret Circle, and even guest-starring on The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural, Cindy has quite the resume. And of course, since 2016, Cindy has been working actively for the Hallmark Channel . Now, fans are wondering if Cindy is married.

So, is Cindy married?

Cindy has shown some incredible on-screen chemistry with her scene partners, including three-time co-star Christopher Russell. The actor fondly remembers what it's like to work with her on the set of their latest flick Chasing Waterfalls, and he shared with MediaVillage about the value of working with a previous co-star.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"There's a very good camaraderie between the two of us and we're very supportive of each other. With these movies especially, it's just the two of you for most of it and if you're not getting along, or have other ideas about what should be happening, then it's going to be a few very bad weeks," Christopher said, before adding the first time they met, he was playing her scummy ex-boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

While Cindy's on-set chemistry with Christopher is sizzling, in real life she has a long-term beau — whom in December 2020, became her husband! Chris Boyd is a producer who has been her boyfriend for four years, but the couple revealed on Instagram on Dec. 23, 2020, that they were married. (Our biggest congratulations to the happy couple!)

While not much else is known about Chris, he's building up his own resume, and recently posted a shout-out to the Netflix show Sneakerheads, which he produced. A Netflix summary of the show details, "Family man Devin falls back into his sneaker obsession after his pal Bobby talks him into a wheeling-dealing scheme to score a mythical pair of kicks." The show arrived on Netflix on Sept. 25, 2020, and has not yet been renewed for a Season 2. (Fingers crossed, though.)