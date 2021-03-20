'Chasing Waterfalls' Was Filmed at This Iconic Hallmark Movie Location

All Hallmark movies bear at least three of the following qualities: heartwarming, romantic, and visually stunning. Chasing Waterfalls checks off all the boxes — and suffice to say, the titular waterfalls do not disappoint. Now, fans are wondering where it was filmed so they can check out the beautiful scenery for themselves.

Filming took place in late 2020, so cast and crew members would have had to be careful about maintaining social-distancing guidelines and take coronavirus precautions before filming. Thankfully, being out in nature is slightly less risky than filming on a soundstage in a closed indoor space, so Chasing Waterfalls is perfectly suited to the current times.

However, for Chasing Waterfalls, filming took place a little outside the typical filming locations and took place in Maple Ridge, British Columbia. What audiences may not know is that British Columbia is host to at least seven different national parks all with stunning views, lush greenery, and yes, waterfalls. While unconfirmed, it's more than likely filming took place in many different locations to get the perfect shot.

Like many Hallmark movies, Chasing Waterfalls was filmed in Canada, a popular spot for its sweeping natural views and the rapidly expanding film industry in Vancouver. (Although Hallmark is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.)

What is 'Chasing Waterfalls' about?

Not only does Chasing Waterfalls take its name from the iconic TLC song of the same name, the premise is slightly different than many other Hallmark films of the same genre. According to Hallmark.com, "Photographer Amy travels to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls and falls for handsome guide, Mark. They adventure to find the mystic waterfall and discover their true feelings."

Actress Cindy Busby plays Amy, and Christopher Russell plays Mark. Cindy and Christopher have been in several other Hallmark films together, including Love in the Forecast, so you know their chemistry is going to be off the charts. Also featured in prominent roles are Cassidy Nugent as Kyra North, Akiz Aguma as the hunter, and Frank Cassini as the shopkeeper.

Article continues below advertisement

As for acting with Cindy, Christopher had nothing but nice words for his co-star. "I do 100% love working with Cindy, as some people you just click with right away," told MediaVillage about the film and said. "People mention the word chemistry, and that could be [either] male or female. It doesn't matter. It's about clicking — knowing the rhythm of the script, or the pace, and not even needing to talk about it."