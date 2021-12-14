How Long Will Fans Have to Wait to Return to 'Riverdale'?

When does Riverdale return to our screens? Season 6, Episode 5, titled, "Chapter One-Hundred: The Jughead Paradox," is Riverdale's one-hundredth episode, and it airs on Dec. 14. The same episode will also serve as the conclusion to the five-part Rivervale event.

Will fans have to wait long after the hundredth chapter for new Riverdale episodes? We've got the answers for you here.