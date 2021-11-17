There's a Spooky Reason Why Season 6 of 'Riverdale' Is Being Called 'Rivervale'

Season 6, Episode 1 is called "Welcome to Rivervale." Season 6, Episode 2 is "Ghost Stories." Season 6, Episode 3 is titled "Mr. Cypher." Season 6, Episode 4 is "The Witching Hour," and Season 6, Episode 5 is called "Chapter One Hundred," the show's 100th episode.

Season 6 of Riverdale airs on Tuesdays on the CW at 9 p.m EST.