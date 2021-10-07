Fans Fear That 'Riverdale' Is Coming to an End After Season 6

Season 5 was a Riverdale reunion to remember. Along with Archie and the gang, Josie and the Pussycats also returned to their hometown after a seven-year time jump. Although a lot has changed for Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead over the years, the murderous nature of Riverdale remains the same.

The Season 5 finale aired on Oct. 6 and gave viewers a glimpse of what’s to come when the series returns. But when is Riverdale coming back? Sooner than you think.