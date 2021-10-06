This Might Be the End of the Road for This 'Riverdale' Villain

Season 5 of Riverdale has come and gone, and on Oct. 6, viewers will finally learn who survives the finale. Along with Bret and Joan, Betty’s sister, Polly also faced a tragic end in Season 5, and promos hint that there will be at least one more death ahead of the Season 6 premiere.

Previously, FP and Alice Cooper’s estranged son, Charles (played by Wyatt Nash ) was the victim of identity theft and presumably left for dead by his ex-roommate, Chic. It wasn’t until the Season 3 finale when the FBI agent returned to Riverdale and revealed that he was alive and well — but not for long. In Season 5, Alice’s eldest son sustained some pretty severe injuries and was ultimately hospitalized.

What happened to Charles on ‘Riverdale’?

Archie and the gang have been pretty busy since the Season 5 premiere. Following their high school graduation and a seven-year time jump, a Riverdale reunion is well overdue. Along with the return of Josie and the Pussycats, Jughead and Betty’s half-brother, Charles, has a homecoming of his own.

An in-depth investigation reveals that Charles and Chic’s relationship is more complicated than they let on. Season 4 confirmed that the two developed a romantic relationship during their time together, which they continued while Chic was behind bars.

It wasn't long before Charles confessed to the murders of Joan and David and confirmed that Chic killed Bret in prison. After disclosing the details of his crimes to Betty and Jughead, they turned him over to the police. But Charles and Chic’s crime-spree wasn’t complete just yet. The couple broke of out jail and headed straight to Betty’s house, where trouble ensued.

Chic and Charles crashed Polly’s twins birthday party, which quickly took a turn for the worse. Luckily, Betty and Alice managed to outwit Charles and gain control of his gun. The altercation ended in a shooting that could be fatal for Charles.

