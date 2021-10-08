This Is Who Bianca Ends Up With in 'The DUFF' (SPOILERS)

Although The DUFF premiered in 2015, the teen comedy is now blowing up in popularity once again in 2021 since it’s a new addition on Netflix . The movie stars Mae Whitman as Bianca, a high school senior who dresses pretty frumpy and isn’t considered the most attractive girl on her campus.

Her two beautiful besties, on the other hand, are considerably good-looking and constantly attracting attention from the opposite sex. This movie does a deep dive into the emotional intricacies of high school popularity, beauty, self-esteem, and relationships.

Who does Bianca end up with in 'The DUFF'?

While watching The DUFF, you might think the character of Bianca will eventually get her chance to end up with Toby (Nick Eversman). Bianca crushes on him throughout pretty much the entire movie and tries to figure out a way to get him to notice her. She embarks on a journey with her good friend Wesley in order to change how the rest of the students on their campus perceive her.

In the end, it turns out that the only reason Toby chooses to give her a slight bit of attention is to gain access to Bianca’s best friends: Casey and Jess. Understandably, this revelation is totally devastating for Bianca but she doesn’t stay heartbroken for long. Wesley ends up breaking things off with his super toxic girlfriend, played by Bella Thorne, in order to finally spark up a romance with Bianca.

Bianca and Wesley make things work beyond high school and continue their relationship into college. Keep in mind that Wesley is played by none other than the super handsome Robbie Amell. The DUFF ended exactly as it should have, with this couple finally coming together.