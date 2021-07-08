Mae Whitman Is Fairly Secretive When It Comes to Her Personal Life — Is She Dating Anyone?

On NBC's hit comedy-drama Good Girls , actress Mae Whitman plays Annie, Beth's younger sister who's not afraid to poke fun of whatever life throws her way. Over the past seasons of the show, Mae impressed viewers with her impeccable portrayal of the iconic single mom who mastered the art of delivering one-liners in the most deadpan way fathomable. While Annie's romantic life proved to be quite divisive (remember Dr. Josh Cohen?), the same cannot be said about Mae. So, is the actress partnered up?

Does 'Good Girls' star Mae Whitman have a partner?

Annie delighted fans with her unusual, but all the more relatable, lifestyle choices — such as drowning fries in syrup or ostensibly making rejection sting less by pursuing a one-night stand with a man without a home. The antidote to Beth's (Christina Hendricks) scheming genius and Ruby's (Retta) no-nonsense momagery, Annie gained popularity thanks to her ability to embrace imperfections. But what's there to know about Mae's love life off the screen? Is she partnered up?

For one, Mae is pretty big on privacy. On Instagram, she predominantly posts about work projects. Mae frequently treats fans to selfies taken behind the scenes. On occasion, stars like her former Parenthood co-star Lauren Graham, whom she is close friends with, can also be spotted in her photos. She often takes snaps with Miles Heizer as well.

In the past, Mae was rumored to date actors like The Umbrella Academy alum Dov Tiefenbach or The Flash star Robbie Amell. Buzz about her relationship with Robbie likely started to emerge after The DUFF, the hit teen comedy-drama they co-starred in, came out in 2015.

In the film, Mae and Robbie played best friends — which led some fans to pay more attention to their life off-screen. Mae and Robbie were first introduced to each other while doing chemistry readings for The DUFF. Robbie met his wife, Italia Ricci, in the summer of 2008, and the two have been married since 2016 — which should surely suffice to debunk the last remainders of the rumor.

To demonstrate the secrecy surrounding Mae's love life, it's enough if we take a quick look at her rumored relationship with Dov Tiefenbach. According to outlets like The Cinemaholic, they briefly dated in 2008. Confusingly enough, a 2019 article by Ranker suggested they were in a relationship and that they might have been together since 2008. Talk about mystery.

As Mae explained in a 2014 interview with Glamour, she used to date musician Landon Pigg, who appeared on Parenthood. It's understood that they were still together when he made a cameo in Season 3, Episode 10, which aired in 2011.

"Actually my ex-boyfriend Landon was on [Parenthood] one year. He was my boyfriend at the time, and he came on the Luncheonette to record because he was a musician," Mae said. "We're still really good friends. He actually helped me write all the music that I've sung on this show so far. To have him on the show was pretty special."