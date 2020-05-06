The Fate of NBC's 'Good Girls' Is Totally up in the Air Right Now

Fans of Good Girls know that nights with Beth, Annie, and Ruby are the best ones. The trio of badass friends are the center of the hit NBC series, and for the past two years, we've gotten to enjoy their antics and bad girl behavior on the small screen. But now that the show has wrapped up its third season so abruptly, viewers want to know if we'll be getting more from the talented cast on Sunday nights.

Was 'Good Girls' canceled?

As of now, Good Girls has not been canceled or renewed for Season 4, so that fate is completely up in the air. However, fans were probably confused about the status of the show because Season 3 had to end early due to production shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. The series concluded its third season on Sunday, May 3 with the episode "Synergy," but there were supposed to be five more episodes before the season wrapped.

Although the show concluded early, we were still left with many cliffhangers. "The episode was always going to end that way. It was the last one we finished completely when we had to shut down for safety reasons. So, it was sort of making the best situation creatively of, what we were left with," showrunner Jenna Bans told TV Insider. "And I think, once we knew that was going to be our season finale, we sort of took an eye to editing and music, and what we could do to make it feel finale-esque."

Since we missed five episodes of Season 3, there's still some content that the showrunners are excited for fans to see, so they are optimistic that a fourth season will be happening whether that footage is shown or not. "All those discussions are being had, right now. We've shot some of the last five episodes. So, we're not going to just throw that footage away, but there's always some creative tweaks to be made," Jenna added.

Continuing with her optimism Jenna added, "But I would say, there was a lot of good things coming up that we were both really were creatively excited about, and at this point, we don't plan to throw out the baby with the bathwater. We really know that a lot of stuff coming up would be exciting to the fans, especially the Beth and Rio relationship."

Good Girls executive producer Bill Krebs also chimed in with excitement over a potential fourth season. "If it gets into the Season 4, we can even make more of it, which we're very excited about," he said, to which Jenna responded: "Exactly. The good news is, it'll make the beginning of [a possible] Season 4 our most exciting season, ever."