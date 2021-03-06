'Good Girls' EPs Confirm Season 4 Character Death — Who "Meets an Untimely End"?

Season 3 of Good Girls ended with our three favorite suburban moms continuing to "wash" and print fake money for Rio (Manny Montana) and his gang of criminals. However, an FBI agent named Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) has caught on to their illegal side business and will now be keeping a very close eye on Ruby (Retta), Beth (Christina Hendricks), and Annie (Mae Whitman).

Ahead of the premiere of Season 4, Distractify spoke exclusively with showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs about what hot water the ladies will find themselves in this season.

In Season 3, Beth, Ruby, and Annie managed to make a plea for their lives as to why they are still valuable to Rio, but not everyone who has crossed paths with the criminal has made it out alive — RIP Lucy (Charlyne Yi).

The executive producers of Good Girls exclusively revealed to Distractify that at least one character will die in Season 4.