Season 4 of 'Good Girls' Premieres in March 2021 on NBC — but What About Netflix?

How far would you go to save your loved ones? For the three disenfranchised women at the focal point of NBC's hit comedy-drama Good Girls , the answer is simple: very far. The first three seasons of the series saw Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks), Ruby Hill (Retta), and Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) turn to a life of crime in the wake of their first-ever robbery, and in Season 4, they take things to a whole new level. So, when will the next batch of episodes premiere on Netflix ?

Season 4 of 'Good Girls' premieres on NBC in March 2021. What about Netflix?

The eagerly anticipated drama returns to NBC on March 7, 2021, with a Season 4 premiere that's bound to be hair-raising and hilarious. Those unlucky enough to miss an episode on NBC have little to worry about, as the new episodes will be available on Hulu for next-day streaming as well. The first three seasons of Good Girls are also available on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming giant has yet to spill the details on when Season 4 is expected to arrive.

Further details about the deal between NBC and Netflix are unavailable at present. As a forecast provided by Decider reveals, however, Season 4 of Good Girls will likely arrive on Netflix about a year after its original debut on NBC. The previous seasons became available on Netflix with a year-long delay, a recent article by the outlet prompts. Season 4 might follow this trend. The first three seasons of Good Girls are available on providers like Amazon Prime and iTunes as well.

Some Good Girls fans have already put in place a plan to binge their way through the first three seasons before the premiere on March 7, 2021. "I need to binge watch Good Girls Season 3 on Netflix before Season 4 premieres on NBC next month. I want to watch it as it airs live this time," wrote @Brucetopher.

