Does Tully Hart End up Having a Baby in the Netflix Drama 'Firefly Lane'?

Netflix's latest addition is Firefly Lane , and it has all the makings of a hit, binge-watchable drama: There's love, family issues, and conflict all within the span of a three-decades-long friendship. The show centers around Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) , who become best friends in middle school.

The series was adapted from the 2008 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, but there have already been key differences that have kept readers-turned-viewers on their toes.

As they grow up, they attempt to remain close despite having different ideas about careers, right vs. wrong, and the love of Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson).

Does Tully have a baby in Firefly Lane? Keep reading for the refresher on the storyline, and to find out what happens.

The character of Tully's boyfriend, Max Brody (Jon Ecker), was added to the show, and the two face one considerable hurdle in their relationship in the early aughts.

Does Tully have a baby in 'Firefly Lane'?

Even at the beginning of Tully and Kate's friendship in the '70s, it was clear that Kate was the nurturer, and Tully wasn't interested in being beholden to a family. Though Kate struggles when she finds out she is pregnant with Johnny's baby in the '80s, she ends up dedicating herself to motherhood. Meanwhile, Tully has admitted several times that she likes the idea of having kids but that she's not sure she ever wants to be a mom.

"Raising kids seems like the most impossible thing ever," Tully tells Kate in an early '00s scene in "Love Is a Battlefield." "I literally can't imagine it, and you do it every f-----g day." As Tully laments the idea of motherhood, she learns that the pregnancy test she has taken is positive. In the following episode, "Sweet Child O' Mine," Tully chats with Kate about what she should do about her surprise pregnancy.

"I don't know how to be a mother," Tully shares. When she tells the father, Max, about the news, he's fully on board. But, Tully still isn't convinced. Once she meets with her mom, Cloud (Beau Garrett), Tully decides that she isn't hesitant about motherhood anymore. She marries Max, but she loses the pregnancy after getting an infection in the penultimate episode of Season 1.

"It feels like a dream. I lost the baby," Tully tells Kate. Afterward, Tully and Max explore getting an annulment, but Tully later acknowledges that she was deeply affected by the loss. In the season finale, she shares that she's not sure if she would want to try again but that she wants to start over with Max. He is done chasing her, but she asks him to meet her at the gazebo where they got married for another chance.

But, it doesn't appear as if he feels the same way about a new beginning. Max fails to show up at the gazebo, leaving Tully heartbroken. The emotional storyline has some viewers wondering if Tully will have a baby in the future on the show or if she'll reconcile with Max.