According to the Book, *This* Is What Tully Did to Kate in 'Firefly Lane' [SPOILERS]

Season 1 of Netflix's friendship drama, Firefly Lane, left us with a major cliffhanger. The show, which dropped on February 2, hasn't gotten the official green light for Season 2, so we're just casually sitting here and panicking about what just happened.

Warning: Major Firefly Lane spoilers ahead! It's a good idea not to read this if you haven't watched the season finale (but definitely come back after you have).

So what did just happen? In the last few minutes of the show, we get a shocking time jump. It's been a few years and Kate's dad just died. At his funeral, we discover that Kate and Tully aren't friends anymore, which is super heartbreaking considering we invested many hours and a lot of emotional bandwidth into this lifelong friendship. What exactly happened between these two? If the show is following the book, then we might have answers (spoilers ahead).

What did Tully do to Kate in 'Firefly Lane'?

In the Firefly Lane novel by Kristin Hannah, the falling-out that occurs between Kate and Tully happens after Tully invites Kate and Kate's daughter Marah (with whom she has a really bad relationship) on to her talk show, The Girlfriend Hour. Instead of working through their mother-daughter problems, things fall apart on air, and Kate is depicted as a terrible mother in front of possibly millions of people. And she fully blames Tully for this.

It gets sadder! So, really. If you don't want the show potentially spoiled for you (although we have no idea whether the Netflix series will follow the book), turn away now! Okay, so, in the novel, Kate and Tully don't speak for years. Only until Tully learns that Kate has breast cancer does she start speaking to Kate again (and vice-versa). Their friendship is reignited for only a few months, since Kate dies shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

But again, we don't know if this is why Netflix Tully and Kate stop speaking, and we don't know if that's how Netflix will choose to end their story. Other theories as to why Tully is dead to Kate exist. For instance, one is that the friends go into business together (they do in the final episode, as Kate becomes Tully's new producer) and something goes wrong at work.

Article continues below advertisement

Another theory suggests that Tully and Kate get into it over Johnny. Johnny and Tully slept together first, but Johnny and Kate end up getting married, which is an intense situation to be in. A fight over a guy is lame though, and we hope that's not the direction Netflix takes. The third theory is that Tully crosses some boundaries with Marah in a way that's different than having her and Kate on the show.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

It's definitely possible, and the show already set up the foundation for that when Tully helps Marah get on birth control without Kate knowing about it first.