Is Beth Pregnant on 'Good Girls'? She Better Be If She Wants to Stay Alive

"You can do that in about a month," the doctor says. So...Beth either has a month to get knocked up by Rio, or kill him for good this time. Clearly Beth is not actually pregnant and this doctor knew the situation (thanks, Rhea) and lied (which also has us worried for the doctor — if Rio find out she was in on the scam, he won't be too happy). Beth thanks the OBGYN and the doctor tells her, "Thank your friend," with a totally changed demeanor. At a park, Beth runs into Rhea and asks "Why?" Rhea responds, "You're a mom. But he's not dumb."