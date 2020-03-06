We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-beth-pregnant-1583530432632.png
Source: NBC

Is Beth Pregnant on 'Good Girls'? She Better Be If She Wants to Stay Alive

By

As we all know by now (and if you don't, major Good Girls spoilers ahead), Beth shot Rio a few times back in the Season 2 finale, leaving him to die. Except he didn't, and now he's back in Season 3. And that's not even the most shocking bit of this season (so far). In last week's episode, we learn that Beth is "pregnant," only shortly after she learns Rio's very much alive. In Episode 3, Beth meets Rio at a bar, where their reunion is pretty tense.

After showing her the bullets she shot at him and explaining, "Lung, spleen, shoulder," as he sets down each one, he tells her, "You're my girl, so I'm going to take it easy on you. I'll do it myself." Beth blurts out, "I'm pregnant!" Classic move! That's saved characters in past, like Nancy Botwin in Weeds and Love Quinn in You. But it does help if you're actually pregnant with the villain's baby.