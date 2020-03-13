Lucy Might Be the Only Legitimately Good Girl on 'Good Girls'

Lucy has definitely brought a unique brand of weirdness to Good Girls, but she might not be long for the fictional world in the show. Judging by the preview for the March 15 episode , she might be run out of town by Beth and the girls if they don't inadvertently kill or harm her first. Because as with everything they do, whatever plan they hatch to get rid of Lucy probably isn't going to go well.

Watch Good Girls on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.