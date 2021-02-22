Isaiah Stannard on 'Good Girls' Is Getting the Coming-Out Storyline All Trans Kids Deserve

For several seasons now, Beth, Ruby, and Annie from Good Girls have been grappling with the moral dilemmas of their secret lives as criminals. And while all three have struggled to be good parents while not being 100 percent good people in the eyes of the law, one thing has definitely been made clear: While Annie Marks definitely has some room for improvement when it comes to making good choices, her reaction to her child coming out as trans is what all gender-nonconforming kids deserve.

Of course, Ben's gender identity has been explored less explicitly in past episodes. However, it seems his journey will likely take a more defined course in future episodes.

After thinking it over, Annie's son chose a new name: Ben.

After Annie's son first came out in Season 2, he initially continued going by his given name. However, in Season 3, he chose the name Ben (which was the original name on the casting call for that character).

We've seen a few examples of Annie rising to the occasion to provide the best for her son. Shortly after Ben's coming out, she tried to pull off another drug run. At the end of the episode, audiences learned a lot of her desperation was rooted in wanting to help her son get hormone treatments, which the Fine and Frugal health benefits don't really cover. My question is why on earth Ben's dad, who clearly isn't hurting for money, wouldn't help out.

