Meet the Three Actors Who Play the 'Good Girls' Cast's Younger Selves

This week on Good Girls, we'll getting some insight into how Ruby met Beth and Annie, which really helps convey how hard this whole confidential informant situation is for Ruby and just how important these three are to each other. It's exciting to get some of the backstory on their younger selves, and we hope it leads to more flashbacks, especially because of the talented young actors playing the 1990s versions of our girls.

Read on to learn more about the three actors who play young Beth, Annie, and Ruby. Jessica Treska plays Young Beth — here's where you've seen her before:

Jessica will probably be the most immediately recognizable young star in these flashbacks, at least if you are a big HBO watcher. She portrayed Natalie Keene in the 2018 miniseries Sharp Objects.

This also isn't the only show on TV right now where she plays the younger version of an adult character. Jessica also plays the teenage version of Isobel Evans (portrayed in the present by Lily Cowles) on Roswell: New Mexico. Young Annie is played by Juliet Donenfeld, who has an impressive resume for her age.

She got her start on the Ashton Kutcher Netflix series The Ranch and has also appeared on Station 19 and as a voice actor on Pete the Cat. We're sure to see more of this precocious actor, who was pretty much perfect as the younger version of Annie.

According to her bio on IMDb, Juliet has a lot in common with her adult counterpart, Mae Whitman, who also grew up in L.A. and started acting before kindergarten. Young Ruby is one of Gi'onna Kamille's first acting gigs.

Before appearing as the kid version of Retta, you may have seen Gi'onna in small one-episode appearances on Orange Is the New Black and Blindspot. But we really hope to see more of her either later this season or next season. Will we see more flashbacks like this? So far, there's no indication that the show will explore the younger versions of Beth, Ruby, and Annie further, but that information could be under wraps. There is certainly a lot there to explore, though, and since NBC has confirmed they're ordering a third season, it would be interesting to gain greater insight into how they became the women they are today.

For example, it's clear Beth's rebellion is the result of having become an adult way too early. When we first meet her, she's driving to the store (illegally) to get groceries because her mom is in bed, not because she's sick but, as a tiny Annie puts it, "she just really likes it there."