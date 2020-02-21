We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
good-girls-beth-and-rios-ex-1582309077428.JPG
Source: NBC

Rio's Ex on 'Good Girls' Might Not Have the Best Intentions With Beth

By

According to Beth on Good Girls, if you kill someone's father, the best thing to do to make up for it is to get them involved in intramural sports. That’s a start, but little does Beth know she didn't kill anyone and Rio is about to come back from the "dead" to blow her mind. Before that happens, though, Beth will still be knee-deep in guilt and trying her best to make up for what she thinks she did to Rio’s ex.

The Good Girls Season 3 premiere showed Beth and Rio’s ex as new besties and even ended with Rio’s ex giving Beth a check to help her pay off the back interest on her missed mortgage payments. So while Beth was trying to make up for killing Rio, his ex was writing a check to her for literally thousands of dollars. And there are already some theories about Rio’s ex that point to the reasons behind the check and what might really happen between the two women as the season progresses.