Is Rio Alive on 'Good Girls'? Beth Doesn't Seem to Think So

Season 2 of Good Girls ended on a pretty major cliffhanger last May when Beth (Christina Hendricks) shot Rio (Manny Montana) several times after he instructed her to kill Agent Turner (James Lesure), who had been kidnapped by the high ranking criminal.

In a move that will most definitely come back to haunt her, Beth let Turner go, and he proceeded to offer the critically injured Rio some help so long as the drug dealer recognized that he now owes him. Does this mean Rio survived the ordeal? Here’s what we know.