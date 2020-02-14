We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Rio Alive on 'Good Girls'? Beth Doesn't Seem to Think So

Season 2 of Good Girls ended on a pretty major cliffhanger last May when Beth (Christina Hendricks) shot Rio (Manny Montana) several times after he instructed her to kill Agent Turner (James Lesure), who had been kidnapped by the high ranking criminal.

In a move that will most definitely come back to haunt her, Beth let Turner go, and he proceeded to offer the critically injured Rio some help so long as the drug dealer recognized that he now owes him. Does this mean Rio survived the ordeal? Here’s what we know.

Is Rio alive on 'Good Girls'?

We won’t know the answer to this question until the Season 3 premiere on Feb. 16, but series creator Jenna Bans recently hinted that Beth is under the assumption that her former lover is dead. She even starts hanging out with Rio’s baby mama, Rhea (Jackie Cruz), in upcoming episodes.