You May Recognize Mr. Fitzpatrick on 'Good Girls' From This Very Popular Flick

Andrew McCarthy, 57, is a very popular actor whom you probably most know from the 1986 hit movie Pretty in Pink, in which he played Blane. Some of his other acting credits over the years include Kingdom Hospital, E-Ring, Lipstick Jungle, The Family, and more. He's also directed episodes of Gossip Girl, Orange Is The New Black, and Blacklist.

If one thing's for sure, it's we're more than happy to have him on Good Girls, and we hope he's here to stay!