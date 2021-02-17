Fake News Story Claiming Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Was Arrested Continues to Spread

A fast-spreading rumor from September 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was arrested — after authorities allegedly found 13,000 files containing child pornography on his computer — is still circulating via social media and beyond. It was originally thought that the gossip originated from well-known fake news website Toronto Today, since they published the text under the category of Conspiracy Files.

However, it was proven to be untrue. Still, social media users have continued to share this story as fact with their followers en masse. Unlike what the articles and posts claim, Reed is not facing criminal charges.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings became the subject of a vicious rumor overnight that continues to spread.

According to the false allegations, Reed's house was raided by FBI agents who found child pornography, alongside homemade videos, that saw the influential businessman assault "several unconscious women," on his computer. As Toronto Today prompts, the Netflix CEO also operated a drug laboratory in a downstairs bedroom closet of his California home. All of these claims are made up.

According to Toronto Today, Reed was facing 11 charges for the possession of child pornography, operating a Breaking Bad-style lab inside a wardrobe, and the like. Unfortunately, the vicious rumor started gaining traction on social media with breakneck speed, with some, arguably less-attentive readers venturing so far as to argue that Netflix should be boycotted.

"Netflix CEO arrested for child Pornography. This man is sick!," tweeted a person. "So many people still have so little idea how entrenched pedophilia is among the elites in this world. These people are sick & demented. Give them due process. Then give the guilty the quick & swift death they deserve. We must demand this evil be purged," wrote another person. "Netflix CEO Is BUSTED with 13,000 files of CHILD PORNOGRAPHY," opined someone else.

