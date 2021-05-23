'Good Girls' Actress Lauren Lapkus and Mike Castle Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Actress Lauren Lapkus and Mike Castle are expecting a baby girl! The comedian and actor duo took it to Instagram to share the big news via separate posts on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. As Lauren and Mike revealed, the little one will arrive in summer 2021.

Lauren and Mike shared the big news on Instagram. "We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy #rainbowbaby," the Good Girls actress announced. "Can you even believe it?! Baby girl on the way this summer. #rainbowbaby," Mike captioned a photograph of him and Lauren. He is wearing a fetching dark green knit sweater adorned with the word, Dad, in the picture. (Rainbow baby is a term used for little ones born after a stillbirth or miscarriage.)

It didn't take long for friends, colleagues, and fans to swarm the respective comment sections with congratulatory messages. "Yay! Congratulations! So so happy for you!" commented Sarah Chalke, Lauren's co-star in The Wrong Missy. "Love you guys. This is the most exciting," wrote Phil Chester.

Born and raised in Evanston, Ill., Lauren established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the improv comedy scene before landing roles in hit shows like Are You There, Chelsea?. International success soon followed, as Lauren started to appear in sitcoms like Hot in Cleveland and comedy dramas like Are You Here. She played Denise in The Big Bang Theory and Susan Fischer in Orange is the New Black. The little one will be Lauren's first baby with her husband and fellow comedian Mike.

As Mike told People.com, they were frequenting the same areas in Chicago long before they started dating — which they found uncanny at first. Mike was raised in Beverly, Chicago, Ill. "We could have met so many times," Mike explained. "Where I went to Piven Theater, that's blocks away from where Lauren grew up. It was very strange when Lauren and I eventually started dating, then I was like, 'I know this whole neighborhood so well and I've never met you."

Lauren and Mike worked together on several projects over the years. They co-starred in the 2015 mini-series, Clipped, while they also collaborated on an episode of the hit podcast, Dreams, What Do They Means?, which aired on June 23, 2017. Lauren and Mike tied the knot at an intimate-feeling courthouse ceremony on Oct. 5, 2018. Keen travelers, they visited countries like Japan or Sweden in the past.

Before meeting Mike, Lauren was married to Chris Alvarado, an actor and writer fans are bound to recognize from American Housewife, Barely Famous, or Single Siblings. Lauren announced that they parted ways on Valentine's Day in 2016, before proceeding to offer a lump sum settlement of $85,000 to her ex, as per Daily Mail.