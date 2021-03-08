Do Beth and Rio End up Together in 'Good Girls'? EPs Tease "Love Story" & "Love Triangle" (EXCLUSIVE)

It's the moment every Good Girls fan has anxiously been waiting for: a Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Rio (Manny Montana) love story. The suburban housewife and criminal have been playing cat and mouse with one another for the past three seasons. With intense threats and passionate conversations, Rio and Beth finally hooked up in Season 2. But, their "romance" was short-lived and the pair went back to heated exchanges.

In Season 3, Beth hired a hitman to kill the gang member and free herself and her two friends from his control. But, will she allow Rio to be executed? With the pair's ongoing tumultuous "relationship," Distractify spoke exclusively with the co-showrunners and executive producers of the series, Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, about whether Beth and Rio will eventually end up together in Good Girls.

Will Beth and Rio end up together in 'Good Girls'? EPs talk Season 4 "love story."

"That’s kind of the basis of Season 4 and in terms of the love story," Krebs exclusively told Distractify, "a lot of the fans and the audience are high on Rio and they also want to know what makes Rio tick and what makes him this sort of dark, brooding awesome dude, who gets out of everything."

The co-showrunner teased that Rio's backstory will be heavily featured in Season 4. "What we tackle this season is we tackle his origin story and how he evolved from being a teenager into the criminal he is today and where he sort of first developed his swagger and how he kind of came into prominence and along that journey."

Source: NBC

He added, "What we end up discovering is that part of the reason why he’s been so smooth is he was influenced by someone else in his life who is also a part of his crime ring and will ultimately end up being a part of a love triangle between Beth and Rio and this other presence."

Additionally, Bans teased that this love triangle dynamic combined with the audience learning Rio's origin story will "complicate their relationship and sort of elevates them to a different place than the audience has ever seen them." So, will either Beth or Rio ever follow through and kill the other?

Source: NBC

In Season 3, Rio pointed a gun at Beth's face and threatened her if she did not get his money printed. However, when Beth's husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) throws a wrench into their entire operation, he's not worried about Rio's retaliation, claiming that the gangster would never kill something he loves (aka Beth). So, does Rio love Beth?