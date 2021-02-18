Surprise! We Haven't Seen the Last of This Fan Favorite Character on 'Good Girls'

Following the rather abrupt ending to Season 3, showrunner Jenna Bans and executive producer Bill Krebs dished about what's to come in Season 4 to TV Line. When asked about Beth and Rio's seemingly intertwined fates, Jenna said , "They’re going to be thrust into very interesting circumstances where they’re forced to work together in a way we haven’t done on the show. It really changes the dynamic between them and amplifies the chemistry, too."

Bill adds, "Right when the women think they have figured everything out, we like to put them back on their heels again somewhere else. And now they’ll have a whole other thing to figure out." It sounds like our favorite soccer-moms-turned-criminals are in for an emotional rollercoaster this season, and we can't wait!

Tune in to NBC on March 7, 2021, for the Season 4 premiere of Good Girls or catch up on Netflix now.