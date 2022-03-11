'Upload' Season 2 Makes Us Wish We Were Also in the Afterlife

In the first season, the romance between Nathan and Nora (Andy Allo) is the series' emotional core. But their romance being a known factor instead of a will-they-won’t-they in the midst of their anarchist goals is frustrating.

Sure, their chemistry is great, but how necessary is it? Why can’t they just both believe in the cause they’re fighting for? Or on the flip side, just give us an overwhelming love story, and keep their fight against the man as a secondary plot.