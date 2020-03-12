We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
100-humans-zainab-johnson-1584025134296.png
Source: Netflix

'100 Humans' Host Zainab Johnson Is Our Stunning New Obsession

By

Netflix's latest documentary project is all about social experiments. It takes as its sample population a group of the titular 100 Humans, whose diverse backgrounds aim to teach us about human behavior.

"Does a man's swagger send a message of reproductive potency? ... Does time really fly when you're having fun? Can good looks keep you out of jail?" the trailer teases. "We're going to find out the ugly truth today. 100 human beings place themselves at the mercy of us on a mission to answer questions we all have about human behavior."