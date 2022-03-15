Is 'Upload' Season 2 Better Than Season 1? Critics Think the Show Found More Balance

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Upload Seasons 1-2.

Is being uploaded into a digital afterlife all it's cracked up to be? Season 1 of the Prime Video series Upload asked this question in May 2020, when the show debuted on the streaming platform.

Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) finds himself uploaded into the fancy digital afterlife Lakeview (think of it like a fancy, heavenly Hilton) after he's mortally wounded in a self-driving car accident in the year 2033.