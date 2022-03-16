Has 'Upload' Been Renewed for a Third Season Yet? Season 2 Ends on a Huge Cliffhanger

Has 'Upload' Been Renewed for a Third Season Yet? Season 2 Ends on a Huge CliffhangerBy Katherine Stinson
Mar. 16 2022, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Upload Season 2.
Is a digital afterlife worth it? Seasons 1 and 2 of Upload have spent time attempting to answer that question through the story of digital coder Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell).
The year is 2033. Nathan is thriving. He's working on a top-secret free digital afterlife with his best friend, Jamie (Jordan Johnson-Hinds). Nathan has a beautiful girlfriend, Ingrid Kannerman (Allegra Edwards).
It seems like nothing could go wrong for Upload's hero ... until he dies. Season 1 tackled Nathan's struggle to accept his new digital afterlife in Lakeview. He quickly realizes that he was actually murdered.
Season 2 follows up on the question of who murdered Nathan and also introduces a conspiracy bigger than Nathan could've possibly anticipated. Both seasons end on huge cliffhangers.
So, has Upload been renewed yet for a third season?
Will there be a Season 3 of 'Upload'?
Prime Video hasn't renewed Upload yet for Season 3. However, don't panic yet.
Per an Inverse report, Prime Video took seven days to renew Upload for a second season after the first season dropped on the streaming platform in May 2020. It's only been five days since Season 2 dropped, so hopefully, a Season 3 renewal is on the horizon (or Horizen, like the shady big tech company that owns Lakeview).
We're pretty confident the show will get renewed for a third season, and here's why. As of March 16, 2022, Upload Season 2 is No. 1 on Prime Video's top 10 in the U.S.
Another great thing going for Upload is that the show has Greg Daniels as showrunner. Greg co-created Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill. He also adapted the U.S version of The Office and co-created Space Force with Steve Carrell.
So to sum it up, Upload's creator and showrunner has a pretty good track record.
The reviews for Season 2 are relatively strong.
Season 2 of Upload currently has a 100 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score stands at 78 percent). Critics praised Upload Season 2 for finding a better balance in tone and humor in contrast to Season 1. One of the main reasons fans critiqued Season 2 is that it's only seven episodes long!
Upload Season 2 ended right when it felt like the central conflict was revving up. Nathan and Nora (Andy Allo) were racing back to New York to stop a sinister plan to upload enough people into a free digital afterlife in order to sway the political elections of the living.
Things seemed to be going really well for Nathan once again after two seasons in Lakeview. He had been downloaded successfully back to life and he finally got together with Nora.
However, the huge Season 2 cliffhanger was Nathan looking in a mirror after his night with Nora. Blood is running down his nose. That's what happened to the last guy that got downloaded ... shortly before his head exploded. We need to know what happens next!
You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Upload now on Prime Video.