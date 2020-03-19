Joey Tribbiani Is Just Checkin' In To See "How You Doin'?"

As of right now, HBO Max still has a release date of May 2020, but we'll have to see if that changes with many shows having stopped production due to COVID-19.

Along with the entire series, HBO Max will also be airing an exclusive, unscripted reunion special, which is set to drop on the same day that the streaming service becomes available. And we for one, really, really hope that Matt LeBlanc plans on dropping a few "How you doin'?"s throughout the special, but we'll have to wait and see.