Jennifer Aniston Got an Instagram and Could We BE Any More Excited?

This is not a drill, people: Friends actress Jennifer Aniston has finally made an Instagram account, and in total Gunther fashion, all of us are about to be watching her every move. Will Jen post "how you doin"-worthy mirror selfies and fashion snapshots like the gorgeous goddess she is? Will she post recipes and workouts? Nobody knows, but based on her first post, it looks like her Instagram account is going to be everything I have personally ever wanted.

... Isn't that just "kick you in the crotch, spit on your neck" fantastic? Oh, indeed. Despite voicing her previous hesitations regarding Instagram, Jen is finally embracing the modern age, at long last. That's right — after way too long, she's buckled down and joined the social media app... and IDK about you, but it's a total dream come true. The 50-year-old actress' IG bio reads, "my friends call me Jen," and Ohhhh. My. God. Her first-ever post was seriously fantastic.

Upon making her first-ever verified Instagram account, Jen took to the photo-sharing app to post a truly amazing photo that will forever go down in history. It's a recently-taken snapshot featuring none other than her five Friends co-stars: David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. Check it out above, and also, try not to cry.

Jen's Instagram caption reads, "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻." I'm not crying, you're crying. A number of Jen's famous friends commented on the photo welcoming her to the social media app. Reese Witherspoon, who appeared as the sister of Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) commented, "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!! ❤️✨😍," while tennis player Maria Sharapova said, "Best news this Tuesday!! 💕💕." And TBH, I could not agree more.

Jennifer Aniston was hesitant to sign up for Instagram, but alas — "the break" is finally over. Jen had been feeling a tremendous amount of pressure to sign up for the app, according to ET Online. However, she said she didn't want to, because of social media's overwhelming societal presence. "What you resist, persists... it's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away," she said in an interview with ET Online's Brooke Anderson.

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

However, I guess that all ended up being a moo point, because Jen finally has an account. Thank the smelly cat lovin' gods. While I'm not entirely sure what could have persuaded Jen to create an account after such a long wait, many speculate her change of heart could be somewhat related to the 25th Friends reunion.