Source: Getty

Alexander Gilkes Calls Girlfriend Maria Sharapova "Kindest Person I Know"

By

After making her professional tennis debut in 2000 at the age of six, Maria Sharapova is retiring from the sport. The athlete wrote a powerful essay to Vanity Fair, which was released on Feb. 26, about saying farewell to the sport that made her a legendary champion. 

Maria has long been a household name for her prowess on the court, and many are now wondering what her post-retirement life will look like. 

The Russia native is also a businesswoman with a successful line of candy, Sugarpova, and several endorsement deals with major sportswear companies. 

Off the court, Maria is also in a relationship with a London entrepreneur, Alexander Gilkes. Who is Maria Sharapova's boyfriend? Find out who the champion is dating, and his tender statement about her retirement news. 