After Being Fired From Hillsong, Carl Lentz Has Been Keeping a Low Profile

As it turns out, churchgoers revealed that Carl was having numerous affairs. One of his mistresses was a woman named Ranin Karim, whose five-month affair will be a massive topic of discussion in Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed.

Additionally, in May 2021, Carl's former nanny, Leona Kimes, published an essay on Medium that exposed bullying and sexual abuse by her employer. Later that month, Leona confirmed to Religion News Service that her statement was about Carl.