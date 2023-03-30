Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images Creators on TikTok are urging parents to take part in a National Walkout Day on March 31 Parents Are Organizing a National Walkout Day on March 31 to Protest Gun Violence By Haylee Thorson Mar. 30 2023, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Creators on TikTok are urging parents to make March 31, 2023, all about change. From gun violence to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, our nation’s youth is under attack. But we have the power to make a difference. On March 31, Queer Youth Assemble (QYA) is organizing marches across the U.S. to spread awareness about the increasing transphobia plaguing the country — and you can participate.

However, the March 31 marches aren’t the only way people want to enact change. In response to the horrific school shooting that occurred in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27, 2023, creators on TikTok are urging parents to keep their children home from school on March 31. Read on to learn more.



TikTok creators are urging parents to participate in a “National Walkout Day” on March 31, 2023.

On TikTok, @karlarabyolson was one concerned parent who shared the idea of a national walkout after the devastating Nashville school shooting. “I think that we should keep our kids home from school in America on Friday and call it the ‘National Walkout’ because I’m done,” Karla said. “I’m tired of seeing other people’s kids being killed. I’m worried it’s going to be my kids. Every kid matters.”

Karla doesn’t want the walkout to be limited to children. The creator also urged educators to participate in the event as well. “Let’s walk out of the schools, teachers included, on Friday,” the parent urged. “I am done with this chaos.”

Teachers on TikTok believe a National Walkout Day is necessary to invoke change.

Educators from across the country flooded Karla’s comment section with opinions on her National Walkout idea. “This might actually do something,” one person wrote. “Attendance comes down to money. I’m a teacher and I would be all for it.” Another individual added that other teachers are already talking about organizing a walkout. “I’m seeing other teachers talking about organizing a nationwide walkout. We’ve got to be more organized than just saying, ‘hey guys let's do this!’”

Other TikTok creators want to take National Walkout Day one step further.

@mamasay.mamasaw stitched Karla’s TikTok about organizing a National Walkout Day on March 31 and shared a few thoughts. “I think the day after a shooting, everyone should not send their kids to school,” the creator posited. “We have to send a message somehow. And we have more power than we think we do.” Some parents said they’ve already taken that approach, with one person commenting, “I never send my kids to school after a shooting. It was too traumatic.”