Queer Youth Assemble Is Helping Organize a Major Demonstration on March 31 — How to Get Involved

All over the United States, rights for transgender folks and queer people are being attacked. In the week of March 20 alone, Them reports that Arkansas has passed a bill prohibiting trans and gender diverse students from using facilities consistent with their gender identity. In Georgia, gender-affirming healthcare has been cut off from trans folks under 18 and Idaho passed their own transphobic healthcare bill. This comes in the wake of several states banning drag shows from being put on.

2023 has thus far presented to itself to be one of the most dangerous for trans and LGBTQ+ rights in the country by far, but people are still working to fight back against the anti-trans and queerphobic laws being passed. Queer Youth Assemble (QYA), a youth-led non-profit organization that supports queer youth under 25 in the United States, is organizing a demonstration that will take place on March 31 all across the country. Here's what you should know and how to can support the cause.

Queer Youth Assemble will hold marches all over the US on March 31.

In response to ongoing transphobia and an alarming increase in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the United States, Queer Youth Assemble is gearing up to hold the March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy, which is set to be "one of the largest queer and trans youth marches in history" in order to advocate for "safety, autonomy, and joy." QYA has also teamed up with Florida-based LGBTQ+ group Project Caerus to spread the movement across the country.

The overall march will take place on March 31 in Washington DC, where supporters are set to meet up at Union Station and walk all the way to the US Capitol building starting at 3 p.m EST. A speech will be held at 4 p.m. at the Capitol and is expected to last until 6 p.m EST.

Reed College sophomore and QYA co-founder Esmée Silverman (they/them) wants to use this march to make LGBTQ+ voices heard during a time when they are continually being silenced. "We were really upset at the amount of steam [the bills] were picking up and more importantly, the lack of anything being done by major LGBTQ+ organizations," they told Quest in a recent interview. Parents and adults are encouraged to attend in order to show their support for the movement.

The March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy is being splintered into several different locations.