Alabama Barker Is a Popular Influencer, so What's the 4-1-1 on Her Net Worth?

Let’s call a spade a spade: Being the offspring of a celebrity comes with major perks — from a luxury lifestyle to endless opportunities in various fields. As such, it’s become quite common for celebrity offspring to dive into the influencer track. Over the years, names like Lori Harvey, Reginae Carter, Jodie Woods, and more have capitalized off of the bag that comes with being an influencer. And the same can be said for Alabama Barker.

Alabama — whose dad is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and whose mom is former Miss USA and model/TV personality Shanna Moakler — has been able to forge a career in the influencer and music lanes. On that note, folks have long wondered how her finances are set with having celebrity parents and making bank on her own. Here’s the scoop.

Alabama Barker’s net worth is set to skyrocket.

According to Freshers Live, Alabama is working with a comfortable net worth of $5 million. This figure reflects the Meet the Barkers alum's work as an entrepreneur, musician, songwriter, and social media influencer. If you’ve been missing in action, Alabama entered the music scene in the late 2000s and released songs such as “Our House” and “Heartbreaker.” These days, Alabama is focused on her career as an entrepreneur. She has also scored brand partnerships with Ipsy and Pretty Little Thing.

Alabama has also gained millions of followers on both TikTok and Instagram. So with her success and familial ties, it makes sense that she’s earned a cushy net worth.

Alabama Barker Entrepreneur, Influencer, Musician, Songwriter Net worth: $5 million Alabama Barker is a social media influencer who is known for being the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Birthdate: Dec. 24, 2005 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif Birth name: Alabama Luella Barker Father: Travis Barker Mother: Shanna Moakler

Like most celebrities, Alabama Barker has dealt with her share of haters — but she has a message for them.

In all facets of life, we all deal with haters. However, someone like Alabama who is constantly in the public eye always has to deal with naysayers daily — thanks social media. As such, it’s become common to see famous people trade insults with folks on social media. However, Alabama shared that she chooses to rise above the foolishness.

In a slew of Instagram Stories posts on Sept. 3, 2023, Alabama shared with followers her philosophy on dealing with haters. "Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back,” Alabama wrote (per E!). “Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them ... what kind of life they're living. The choice they're making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself, keeps me humble."

Source: Getty Images BFFs Jodie Woods and Alabama Barker

Alabama continued, "Misery loves company, but we're cut from different cloths, made from different sauces. Stay blessed, wish them well, and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins."