Here's Why Alabama Barker Has Over 2.1 Million TikTok Followers
All eyes are on the Barkers and the Kardashians now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot. They had a handful of wedding ceremonies, but the main event in Italy was certainly the biggest deal of all.
Alabama Barker is Travis's daughter, and these days, she’s gaining a lot of traction and popularity on TikTok. Here’s some insight into why over 2.1 million people are following her.
Alabama Barker has 2.1 million devoted TikTok fans.
As of now, Alabama has pulled in over 69.7 million likes across all the videos she’s uploaded to TikTok. Her bio is short and sweet. All it says is “BLM,” which is the short form for Black Lives Matter. Alabama recently posted a video highlighting her family’s vacation, and so far it’s gained attention from 3.8 million viewers.
In the video, her father Travis peacefully sleeps on the private plane. Later on in the video, she shows the gorgeous views she and her family took in while riding a boat to the villa where they were staying.
The rest of the video is filled with breathtaking sights, delicious food, and precious moments with her family members. Her comment section is filled with complimentary messages from fans.
What other type of content does Alabama Barker post on TikTok?
The bulk of Alabama’s TikTok content is about makeup, fashion, nail art, and beauty. Some videos feature Alabama doing simple dance moves while other videos showcase her step-by-step makeup routine.
She also enjoys lip-syncing to popular trending sounds and uploading videos with text blocks to express her moods.
Has Alabama Barker posted TikTok videos with the Kardashian-Jenner clan?
Alabama is totally comfortable posting videos with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan these days. In a video she posted on April 18, 2022, she jokingly stares at the camera with Penelope Disick to make fun of people who like eating pineapple on pizza. The video has already pulled in over 232,400 likes.
Interestingly enough, Alabama also has tons of videos with Jordyn Wood's younger sister, Jodie Woods. Keep in mind that Jordyn is no longer on friendly terms with the Kardashian-Jenner family after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal of 2019. Khloé Kardashian was extremely upset with Jordyn after rumors of Jordyn and Tristan kissing at a party surfaced.
Those rumors resulted in Kylie Jenner cutting off her friendship with Jordyn –– permanently. A couple of years have passed since the scandal took place, and Kylie and Jordyn still don’t spend any time together publicly. Jodie was never connected to any of those problems, though. It’s also important to note that Jodie's friendship with Alabama is totally unrelated to any of the drama that went down back then.
Alabama will soon be spending more time than ever with the Kardashian-Jenners now that Travis and Kourtney are married. This means fans may be able to expect some of her future TikTok videos to start featuring the famous family members on a more consistent basis.