Kourtney Kardashian Source: Getty Images Travis Barker's Net Worth Is Staggering — but Not as High as Kourtney Kardashian's Travis Barker's net worth is far from a blink and you'll miss it phenomenon. The rocker turned reality star's fortune is discussed ahead in detail. By Melissa Willets Apr. 13 2023, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

With Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis streaming on Hulu and Disney+, fans have a lot of questions. Like, why did an Elvis impersonator call Kourtney Kardashian by her sister Khloé's name during the first of the reality couple's three weddings? And, what is Travis Barker's net worth?

The details behind Travis and Kourtney's opulent Portofino, Italy, ceremony will make your jaw drop. While we know every member of the Kardashian clan is richer than our wildest dreams, let's take a deep dive into the Blink-182 drummer's net worth, which is no small thing, but admittedly still doesn't come close to his wife's.

So, what is Travis Barker's net worth?

Travis makes up one-third of the 1990s punk band Blink-182, alongside Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge. The iconic group is best known for its "Enema of the State" album which features earworm tunes such as "All the Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?" The famed release sold over 15 million copies, and made Travis a very rich man.

Indeed, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the world famous percussionist counts $50 million as his fortune, which almost nears the vicinity of Kourtney's pile of beans, which totals a cool $65 million.

Travis Barker Blink-182 drummer and reality TV star Net worth: $50,000,000 Travis Barker is an American musician from the band Blink-182. He is also famous for surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed his friends on board. Travis is married to reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. Birth date: Nov. 14, 1975

Nov. 14, 1975 Birthplace: Fontana, Calif.

Fontana, Calif. Birth name: Travis Landon Barker

Travis Landon Barker Father: Randy Barker

Randy Barker Mother: Gloria Barker

Gloria Barker Marriages: Melissa Kennedy [2001-2002], Shanna Moakler [2004-2008], Kourtney Kardashian [2022]

Melissa Kennedy [2001-2002], Shanna Moakler [2004-2008], Kourtney Kardashian [2022] Children: Landon and Alabama Barker

Travis Barker is more than a drummer — he's an entrepreneur, author, and TV star.

In addition to releasing a series of successful albums and touring with Blink-182, Travis has parlayed his fame into multiple business ventures that added to the zeros of his bank account over the years. Famous Stars & Straps is the drummer's clothing line, which he founded in 1999.

Travis also penned an autobiography, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums in 2015, which of course recounted the harrowing plane crash he survived, and his grueling road to recovery.

Finally, as fans know, Travis has appeared on The Kardashians on Hulu, but notably previously appeared with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — as well as their two kids, Alabama and Landon — on the reality program Meet the Barkers. Travis and Kourtney now star in Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis.

Travis also owns his own house despite being married to Kourtney.