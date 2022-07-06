Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler Reportedly Don’t Have a Relationship “of Any Sort”
When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally decided to get together, the long-time friends almost instantly blended their families, including children from their previous relationships. The Kardashians star dated Scott Disick from 2006 until 2015, during which time the couple welcomed three children — Mason (12), Penelope (10), and Reign (7).
Travis co-parents his two kids — Landon (18) and Alabama (16) — with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. During their four-year marriage, Travis also helped raise Shanna’s daughter, Atiana, from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar de la Hoya.
Since Travis and Shanna's divorce in 2008, the pair have seemingly managed to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their kids. However, Shanna has reportedly had a rocky start with Kourtney.
Here’s everything we know about Shanna and Kourtney’s feud.
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler’s feud.
Kourtney and Travis, or “Kravis,” met when the Blink-182 performer moved into her Hidden Hills neighborhood of Calabasas. After years of being neighbors, their friendship grew, and they began spending more and more time with each other’s families. But Travis and Kourtney were platonic while the Poosh founder pursued other relationships. However, their romance blossomed in early 2021, and they went Instagram official that February.
Despite the fact that it had been 13 years since Travis and Shanna's divorce, Shanna hasn’t shied away from expressing her opinions about the connection between Kourtney and her ex. In addition to accusing Travis of having an affair with Kim Kardashian, Shanna said Kourtney and the Kar-Jenner clan negatively affected her family.
“My family's broken because of this family, and now my kids are alienated from each other because of another sister in this family,” Shanna said to TMZ in May 2021.
While Travis reportedly subtweeted his ex-wife regarding the situation, he and Kourtney moved past it and married in May 2022. However, that doesn’t mean Kourtney is ready to form a friendship with Shanna anytime soon.
“Kourtney and Shanna don’t communicate,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “Shanna supports Travis and Kourtney’s relationship and co-parents well with Travis, but Shanna and Kourtney don’t have a relationship or friendship of any sort ... They have very separate and different lives, and the kids are very much independent, so they just never cross paths.”
Shanna Moakler supported Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian following their feud.
Although Shanna likely won't be forming a friendship with Kourtney anytime soon, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant expressed concern for her ex-husband during a recent health scare. In June 2022, Travis went to the emergency room after complaining about abdominal pain. The musician eventually got admitted to the hospital for "life-threatening" pancreatitis, with Kourtney by his side.
Travis’s health condition seemingly made Shanna work on mending her relationship with him and Kourtney. Upon hearing the news, she said she had nothing but well-wishes for her baby daddy and his new wife.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” Shanna told Us Weekly in June 2022. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available, and his beautiful wife, Kourtney.”