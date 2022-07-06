Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler Reportedly Don’t Have a Relationship “of Any Sort”

Travis co-parents his two kids — Landon (18) and Alabama (16) — with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. During their four-year marriage, Travis also helped raise Shanna’s daughter, Atiana, from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar de la Hoya.

Since Travis and Shanna's divorce in 2008, the pair have seemingly managed to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their kids. However, Shanna has reportedly had a rocky start with Kourtney.

Here’s everything we know about Shanna and Kourtney’s feud.