Kourtney Kardashian Rejected Scott Disick's Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Rejected Scott Disick's ProposalBy Sara Belcher
Oct. 18 2021, Published 9:47 p.m. ET
Anyone who has watched any of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is probably familiar with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's former relationship. The pair were together for almost a decade before breaking it off (though they successfully co-parent their three children), and with news of Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker, it's clear Kourtney and Scott are over for good. But why did the pair never get married?
Did Scott Disick ever propose to Kourtney Kardashian? Why the pair never made it down the aisle.
Despite being long over, Kourtney and Scott's relationship is one of the more iconic celeb pairings. Much of their nine years together was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the two even share three children together. They've taken many serious steps in their relationship without ever walking down the aisle, but no, they were never married.
But that wasn't for a lack of trying on Scott's part. Apparently, he wanted to marry the Poosh founder, but she turned him down on a couple of occasions. During a 2017 episode of KUWTK, Scott talked to Kim and Khloe about how he had proposed to Kourtney.
"I think I, like, asked her to marry me,” Scott explained. "It was really weird. I don't think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute, and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that. And we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside, and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again."
Apparently, Scott's continued drinking and partying habits are ultimately what kept her from committing. He wanted to get back together in 2016, though she turned him down.
“Kourtney tells him if he wants her back, he needs to show how much he’s changed. But instead he’s out partying at Coachella and will complain to his guy friends about how many rules Kourtney imposes on him," a source told Page Six at the time. “She’s made comments to her family about how his behavior [with money and partying] is exactly why she never married him."
Scott Disick is apparently not taking the news of Kourtney's engagement well.
While the pair have been over for some time and they've long moved on to other people, it seems as though he's not handling the news of Kourtney's upcoming wedding very well. According to Page Six, an insider says "it's about to get dark."
“Scott is going crazy,” the source said. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”
The pair dated from 2006 to 2015 and Scott has had a long list of girlfriends since. He even publicly gave his blessing to Kourtney and Travis after they started dating.
"I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he had told Andy Cohen during a reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
But it seems as though he's not as OK with Kourtney's newfound happiness as he claimed to be.