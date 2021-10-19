Kourtney Kardashian Rejected Scott Disick's Proposal

Despite being long over, Kourtney and Scott's relationship is one of the more iconic celeb pairings. Much of their nine years together was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the two even share three children together. They've taken many serious steps in their relationship without ever walking down the aisle, but no, they were never married.

But that wasn't for a lack of trying on Scott's part. Apparently, he wanted to marry the Poosh founder, but she turned him down on a couple of occasions. During a 2017 episode of KUWTK, Scott talked to Kim and Khloe about how he had proposed to Kourtney.

"I think I, like, asked her to marry me,” Scott explained. "It was really weird. I don't think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute, and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that. And we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside, and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again."

Apparently, Scott's continued drinking and partying habits are ultimately what kept her from committing. He wanted to get back together in 2016, though she turned him down.