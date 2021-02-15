Scott Disick Goes Instagram Official With Model Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Back in August 2020, it was reported that the on-again, off-again couple, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie officially called it quits. According to TMZ's sources at the time of his breakup with Sofia, Scott was looking for a "quieter lifestyle "in order to "focus on his business ventures." Other sources say it was Sofia who decided the relationship was too serious for her, and that she "wasn't ready to be a stepmom to his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian."

So, is Scott still single? Though the self-proclaimed "Lord" and Sofia split in the summer, Scott didn't stay single for long. Keep reading to find out the details surrounding his most recent girlfriend.

No, Scott Disick is not single. Get the details on his new girlfriend.

Following his split with Sofia, Scott had been seen going on dates with models Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos, but he claimed to be single in October 2020. That same month, Scott was spotted out with model Amelia Hamlin at Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.

On Nov. 16, TMZ published photos of Scott and Amelia — the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — getting touchy-feeling on a beach in Santa Barbara. Though social media criticized the age difference between the KUWTK star, 37, and his new girlfriend, 19, the pair is seemingly going strong.

Amelia and Scott went Instagram official on Valentine's Day. The model posted a snap of the father of three on her Instagram Stories, revealing that the two were celebrating the romantic holiday on a boat. Amelia also posted a picture of a bouquet of roses alongside a bowl of fruit. Just one day prior, the reality star posted two pics of the couple enjoying dinner in Miami. “Why so serious,” he captioned one of the photos of the pair. So, how does the KUWTK star's family feel about his new girlfriend?

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, and it shows.”