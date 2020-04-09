Is Scott Disick Engaged? The 'KUWTK' Star Is in a Good Place With Sofia Richie

Through the years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have loved Scott Disick, they've hated him, and then they've love-hated him all over again. It's complicated. Because let's face it: Kourtney's ex has had some serious ups and downs during his time on the long-running E! series.

Scott is doing much better these days, thankfully — and since splitting with the mother of his children, he has been dating Sofia Richie for going on three years. But is Scott engaged?