Leaked Video of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Call Prompts #KanyeWestIsOverParty

In 2016, Kanye released his song "Famous," which includes the lyrics: "For all my Southside n------s that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b---h famous."

Kanye insisted Taylor knew about about the name-calling ahead of time — and that she even gave him permission to degrade her like that. At the time, Kim also posted a video from Kanye's phone call with Taylor, which showed them discussing the "me and Taylor might still have sex" part.