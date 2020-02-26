We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Taylor Swift Directed the Music Video for Her Song "The Man"

Taylor Swift is known for her cryptic teases when it comes to song releases, music video premieres, and pretty much anything else she’s got going on. Recently, the “Lover” singer announced that she’s dropping a music video for one of the most acclaimed songs off her latest album, "Lover" entitled “The Man”.

The video is set to premiere Feb. 27 at 7 a.m. EST and we cannot wait, but in the meantime, let’s break down everything we know so far about Taylor’s latest music video! 