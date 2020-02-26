Taylor Swift Directed the Music Video for Her Song "The Man"By Katie Garrity
Taylor Swift is known for her cryptic teases when it comes to song releases, music video premieres, and pretty much anything else she’s got going on. Recently, the “Lover” singer announced that she’s dropping a music video for one of the most acclaimed songs off her latest album, "Lover" entitled “The Man”.
The video is set to premiere Feb. 27 at 7 a.m. EST and we cannot wait, but in the meantime, let’s break down everything we know so far about Taylor’s latest music video!
Swift directed the music video for “The Man” herself.
Taylor released a teaser on her Instagram in which she shares a small video we assume is from the highly anticipated video. The snippet shows a person from behind in a suit staring out the window from a high-rise office building. From first glance, the video seems to depict a man, but some fans think it might be Swift herself.
The pop star also revealed on Feb. 26 that she directed the video, which makes perfect sense considering the nature of the song itself. We’re predicting that no men will even be in the video at all or on any of the production credits. Swift also revealed that she will conduct an hour-long YouTube Q&A where she'll be "chatting/answering your questions/mansplaining the video.” How cheeky.
She left some clues for fans to freak out over.
When Swift announced the release date for “The Man” music video, she also posted a cryptic picture. The image shows an arched hallway, with the announcement for the video on a lit-up screen at the end. Down the hallway, multiple, colorful hands reach out toward the center.
"There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video," Swift wrote in the caption. Now at this point, we know that anything and everything Taylor Swift posts has some sort of secret message. So this one sent fans into a frenzy. Some fans are wondering if that means Swift will have 19 female cameos in the video. Others took it back to her Woman of the Decade speech at the Billboard Women in Music event where she talked about “18 new acts.” Could she be the 19th?
This video will be the third she’s released for “The Man.”
In early February 2020, Swift released a lyric video for “The Man,” and as Swifties know a lyric video is usually Taylor Swift’s introduction into a music video saga. First comes a lyric video and then a full music video. And she did not disappoint.
Not too long after she released her lyric video, Swift dropped “The Man -- Live from Paris.” The video is a live recording of when she performed the song in an acoustic rendition during her City of Lover Concert from Sept. 2019. This is pretty out of the norm for Taylor's typical music video format where she releases a lyric video and then the over-the-top easter egg filled video that we all know and love.
The final installment in "The Man" music video saga drops at 7 a.m. ET on Feb. 27 and we cannot wait!
