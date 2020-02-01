We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The Grammys? These Rumors Are Wild

If you tuned in to the 2020 Grammys last Sunday, then you probably noticed a certain somebody (aka, Taylor Swift) was notably absent. Ever since 2008 (when the singer won Best Artist) Taylor has been nominated for at least one Grammy award every single year she's produced new music — and that includes this year. For the 2020 Grammys, Taylor was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Song, Best Pop Solo Performance. Which makes it weird that Taylor didn't attend the Grammys, right?

Why did Taylor Swift skip the Grammys?

It's been confirmed by Us Weekly that Taylor chose to spend time with her mom, who has cancer, rather than attend the show. "She was not going to be in attendance at the Grammys because she was spending time with her family and her mother, who has a brain tumor and whose cancer has returned," a source told the publication.