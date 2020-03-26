Are Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Friends? They Have a Unique Relationship

Kim was the first of the Kardashians to unfollow Tristan after news broke of his cheating scandal — back when those videos surfaced just before True was born. This prompted Tristan to block Kim on social media.

After things settled down a bit and Tristan eventually gained back some of Khloe's family's trust, Kim and Tristan made a video in which Tristan officially unblocked Kim. It was a bit awkward, yes. But it showed baby steps in Tristan repairing his relationship with Khloe's family.