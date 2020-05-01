'KUWTK': Scott Disick Explains Why He Doesn't Talk Much About His Late Parents

During the April 30 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , the reality TV family attempts to organize Christmas plans for the entire brood. But, one person is forced to confront his past. Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick has been open about his struggles with sobriety, dating other women, and being a father of three, but the Lord has not really let viewers into his family life.

Though fans have watched Scott for more than 10 years, the E! star has not talked much about his late parents because it's too emotional for him, until now.

What happened to Scott Disick's parents?

Growing up as an only child, Scott was very close with his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick. The couple appeared on a 2010 episode of KUWTK and in the 2011 spin-off Kim & Kourtney Take New York. Sadly, the reality star's mother passed away in October 2013 after a "long illness" (via The Los Angeles Times).

A few months later (January 2014), Scott's father Jeffrey also died, but his cause of death has not been revealed. “Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Scott said in the new KUWTK episode. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

Source: E!

“I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about. As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I’m happy that Dave [his father's best friend] brought them with him,” Scott said. “The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”